The Old Drive Shed Has A New Home
The Old Drive Shed Has A New Home

Hubby and I had to make a decision on what to do with the old drive shed. We knew that we either had to put major money into it to make it safe or tear it down.
While there are always people willing to buy these old buildings for the barn wood and beams, the buildings are usually dismantled and sold in pieces.
We were fortunate to find someone who wants to restore the driveshed to its' former glory on his acreage.
The new owner is dismantling the building piece by piece and marking each board and beam so, like a puzzle, he can put it up once again.
I have spent many happy hours here and have been assured that I can go and see it when it is once again up at its' new home.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
Lou Ann ace
How wonderful, to find someone who will restore it, board by board? I look forward to seeing it in it’s new home.
June 24th, 2020  
