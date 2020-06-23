Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1685
Prince in the Shade
The man who bought our driveshed to restore at his place has an affinity for all things old. This old tractor does amazing work for him during the dismantling of the old building, and provides great shade for a hot dog on a hot day.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2568
photos
149
followers
122
following
461% complete
View this month »
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Latest from all albums
449
1681
258
259
1682
1683
1684
1685
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st June 2020 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shade
,
tractor
,
german shepherd
Lou Ann
ace
Isn’t this the zoom scene? Prince is so handsome. There may not be a more intelligent dog than a German Shepherd.
June 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close