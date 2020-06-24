Previous
Catch Me If You Can by farmreporter
Photo 1686

Catch Me If You Can

The cooler weather has brought out the puppy in Shadow and he was willing to play tag with Prince tonight. So much fun to watch them run around.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

