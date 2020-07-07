Sign up
Photo 1697
Long Sault Parkway Sunset
I had the opportunity to take the scenic route home through the Long Sault Parkway last week when my youngest had us over for supper.
So peaceful.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2594
photos
152
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th July 2020 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
panorama
,
st. lawrence river
,
landscape-29
