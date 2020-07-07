Previous
Long Sault Parkway Sunset by farmreporter
Photo 1697

Long Sault Parkway Sunset

I had the opportunity to take the scenic route home through the Long Sault Parkway last week when my youngest had us over for supper.
So peaceful.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Wendy

Wendy
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
