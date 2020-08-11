Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1734
Hot Day in the Garden
I do find taking flower photos rather boring ... that is unless you can make them a bit different with exposure and high light changes.
Intentionally over-exposed and blew out the high lights to see what would happen.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2652
photos
150
followers
123
following
475% complete
View this month »
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
Latest from all albums
277
466
1733
278
467
1734
280
281
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th August 2020 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high key
,
daylily
,
over exposed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close