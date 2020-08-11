Previous
Hot Day in the Garden by farmreporter
Photo 1734

Hot Day in the Garden

I do find taking flower photos rather boring ... that is unless you can make them a bit different with exposure and high light changes.
Intentionally over-exposed and blew out the high lights to see what would happen.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
