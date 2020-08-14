Previous
Froggy in the Water by farmreporter
Photo 1735

Froggy in the Water

I just so happened to have my macro lens on to grab a Darkroom bugs shot when I saw this frog close to the water's edge.
He was not too anxious to hop away even when I stuck the lens within a foot of his nose. Got to love it when that happens!
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Wendy

ace
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
August 15th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
They are pretty stoic. He’s a cool frog!
August 15th, 2020  
