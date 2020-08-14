Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1735
Froggy in the Water
I just so happened to have my macro lens on to grab a Darkroom bugs shot when I saw this frog close to the water's edge.
He was not too anxious to hop away even when I stuck the lens within a foot of his nose. Got to love it when that happens!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2655
photos
148
followers
121
following
475% complete
View this month »
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Latest from all albums
467
1734
279
280
468
281
469
1735
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th August 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
macro
,
frog
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 15th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
They are pretty stoic. He’s a cool frog!
August 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close