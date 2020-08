Shipping and Swimming in the St. Lawrence

I always find it so strange to watch a huge cargo ship sail down the St. Lawrence. It's no wonder they call this river Highway H2O!

Wagenborg’s fleet consists of over 230 box shaped, ice-strengthened multipurpose vessels under Dutch flag.

This is Azoresborg, a General Cargo that was built in 2010. It has a carrying capacity is 17407 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 5.7 meters. Her length overall is 143 meters and her width is 22 meters.