Finally To Mahood Lake by farmreporter
Photo 1755

Finally To Mahood Lake

It was a long trip to get to my folks place on Mahood Lake in British Columbia.
My legs definitely needed a stretch after being cooped up in the vehicle across Canada!
Went for a walk to a beach called 4 Mile on the lake.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
