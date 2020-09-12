Gone Fishing

My brother, who lives on the BC Coast, came up to visit us while we were staying at Mom and Dad's.

He makes a point of going fishing on Mahood Lake each time he goes there so he dragged Hubby along this time.

Here is some information about this pristine lake gleaned from Wikipedia:



Mahood Lake is a lake in the South Cariboo region of the Interior of British Columbia in Wells Gray Provincial Park. It is drained by the Mahood River, a tributary of the Clearwater River which has cut a deep canyon into Cambrian rocks and Pleistocene glacial moraines. Mahood Lake is fed by the short Canim River, which drains nearby Canim Lake to the west via Canim Falls and Mahood Falls.

The lake is 629 metres in elevation, 197 metres deep at its deepest point, approximately 33.5 km² in area, 21 km (13.0 mi) in length (east to west) and a maximum of 2.2 km (1.4 mi) in width. Mount Mahood is immediately south of the lake and rises to 1,812 m (5,945 ft).

