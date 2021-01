My Side Kick

Prince followed me when I went to the barn to do last week's Framed photo for the 52 Week Challenge.

I was hoping to get into position to get him walking through the door way but he was too fast for me.

I hung around and waited for him to leave so that I could call him back in but he was just too affectionate and would not leave my side!

So, this will have to do for today's photo - but not for the 52 Week Challenge!