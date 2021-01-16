52 Week Challenge - Framed

Framed: Using elements of a scene to create a frame within your frame. For example, you might shoot through a doorway, pulled back curtains, branches, fences, tunnels, or even a frame to highlight your subject.

I tried to do this scene in the only window in our house with a window ledge, which spare bedroom window. It has nice curtains that would have framed the scene nicely, but unfortunately, it is also a narrow basement window which did not work.

So it was out to the barn. Not exactly what I had in mind, but, it beats the alternative which would be not getting done!