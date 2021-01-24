Previous
Road to Impressionism by farmreporter
Photo 1844

Road to Impressionism

Sylvia @sprphotos challenged me to try an impressionistic image using Multiple exposures. She even gave me a couple of links that showed how to do it.
Her examples showed trees in the forest, but that did not work with my trees since they are snow covered and there just was not enough contrast to make it work.
So I hopped in the vehicle and went for a drive. I was called back home because we had visitors so was not able to complete my mission.
I really like the technique but ran out of time to try it out completely.
So - while not a great shot, it is my entry into this week's get pushed challenge!
I bought some flowers purposely to try this so will be doing that tomorrow!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Wendy

Wendy ace
Here is one response to your challenge, Sylvia @sprphotos.
I just love this technique!
Will give it another try tomorrow!
January 25th, 2021  
Vickie M ace
It's a beautifiul shot!
January 25th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What an interesting technique. I am not sure of what you expected or wanted to achieve but I really really like this!
January 25th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Very pretty! I like it. :)
January 25th, 2021  
