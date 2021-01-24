Road to Impressionism

Sylvia @sprphotos challenged me to try an impressionistic image using Multiple exposures. She even gave me a couple of links that showed how to do it.
Her examples showed trees in the forest, but that did not work with my trees since they are snow covered and there just was not enough contrast to make it work.
So I hopped in the vehicle and went for a drive. I was called back home because we had visitors so was not able to complete my mission.
I really like the technique but ran out of time to try it out completely.
So - while not a great shot, it is my entry into this week's get pushed challenge!
I bought some flowers purposely to try this so will be doing that tomorrow!
I just love this technique!
Will give it another try tomorrow!