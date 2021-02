Following the Plow

It is always a slow trip when you get behind a snow plow. But, the plus side is that it is also super safe to be behind a snow plow!

So - yes - I did take this while I was driving. However, the camera was set to auto and I did not look. I just held it up and snapped the shutter.

So - I got lucky.

Taken on the way home from the school after all the kids were dropped off.

(Yeah - they were really short of drivers and asked if I could fill in on a super easy run)