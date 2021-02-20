Previous
Keeping the Fence Post Company by farmreporter
Photo 1870

Keeping the Fence Post Company

More weeds and more snow.
I must admit though, the snow certainly makes minimalism easy!
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Wendy

Mariana Visser
I really like this a lot
February 23rd, 2021  
