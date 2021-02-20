Sign up
Photo 1870
Keeping the Fence Post Company
More weeds and more snow.
I must admit though, the snow certainly makes minimalism easy!
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2854
photos
155
followers
118
following
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
303
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd February 2021 5:17pm
Tags
snow
,
fence
,
weeds
,
minimalist
,
minimalism
Mariana Visser
I really like this a lot
February 23rd, 2021
