Previous
Next
Weeds by farmreporter
Photo 1871

Weeds

Weeds sticking out of the snow make for such a great minimalist shot.
I'm mad at myself! I should have put more foreground under his feet,
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
Nice composition
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise