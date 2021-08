Storm Clouds Brewing

Hubby wanted to get out of the hot house last night so we went for a quick drive to Tim Horton's for a cold drink.

I made sure he drove around enough that we would still be out to witness the sunset. He didn't think there would be one since the clouds were heavy.

I knew better!

Hubby preferred the shot I took that was darker and had deeper colours in the sky but I find having some foreground detail nicer rather than a silhouette. Beauty truly is in the Eye of the Beholder I guess!