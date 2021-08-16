Power to the People

Those wind turbines are huge! I took this shot of the hydro tower as a size comparison.

This hydro tower (pylon) is actually closer to the camera and situated in front of the wind turbine yet the wind turbine dwarfs the pylon.

There were very few wind turbines spinning and producing electricity on Sunday afternoon when we were driving by. Such a shame!

Each wind turbine is 262 feet high and the tower has a diameter of 14 feet. The blades of the wind turbines are 120 feet long so that the total height from the ground to the tip of the blade is more than 380 feet, approximately the height of a 32-story building.