Hunting the Milky Way ...

... but the moon was just too bright!
You can see the light on the right side of the photo but it did high light the church spire.
Oh well. I will just have to go back when the moon is new and not as bright.

15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Lou Ann ace
Such a gorgeous scene just as it is.
