Photo 2036
Remembrance Day Parade
i did not notice that this guy was looking directly at me until I processed the photo.
So I cropped it and made him the star!
11th November 2021
11th Nov 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
2
1
1
Life SOOC
NIKON D780
11th November 2021 12:45pm
hat
parade
soldiers
street-85
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 17th, 2021
