Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2039
Autumn on the Farm
The leaves are now gone (mostly) and the corn is now brown and dry with the cobs drooping down waiting for harvest.
The breeze is no longer warm, but makes rustling noise as it passes through the corn and dry grass.
Winter is on the way!
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3145
photos
151
followers
112
following
558% complete
View this month »
2031
2032
2033
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
Latest from all albums
2033
328
564
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
9th November 2021 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
trees
,
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close