Autumn on the Farm by farmreporter
Photo 2039

Autumn on the Farm

The leaves are now gone (mostly) and the corn is now brown and dry with the cobs drooping down waiting for harvest.
The breeze is no longer warm, but makes rustling noise as it passes through the corn and dry grass.
Winter is on the way!
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

