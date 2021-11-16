Previous
Next
Come Down and Play Fair! by farmreporter
Photo 2038

Come Down and Play Fair!

Shadow in the barn staring at the squirrel as it chatters away at him.
Squirrels can drive the dogs crazy at times!
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a great shot. Shadow is very intent!
November 17th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Aww, great capture!
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise