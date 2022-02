My Dream Addition

My get pushed challenge two weeks ago was architectural details. So I took the opportunity to look for features I would like to have in my next home.

And a balcony off of the master bedroom is one of them!

While I did take the photos in the proper time, my computer was hit with a Trojan virus and I was unable to upload in time for the challenge.

This home is located in Vankleek Hill, the Gingerbread Capital of Ontario.