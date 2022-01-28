Previous
Next
Gothic Revival by farmreporter
Photo 2080

Gothic Revival

I have always been fascinated by this home in Alexandria. It has so many unique architectural details. Unfortunately, the home is in dire need of repair.
But, with a bit of TLC (and a lot of money) it could be brought back to its' former glory.
28th January 2022 28th Jan 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise