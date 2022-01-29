Previous
Fish-eye Fun by farmreporter
Photo 2081

Fish-eye Fun

My get pushed challenge two weeks ago was architectural details.
I thought I would haul out my fish eye lens to give this challenge a bit of a twist on the St. Finnan's Cathedral in Alexandria, Ontario.
29th January 2022 29th Jan 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
