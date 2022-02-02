Previous
Meet Ivanna by farmreporter
Photo 2082

Meet Ivanna

Ivanna came into this world at 1:06 am on the 2nd day of the 2nd month of 2022.
I was recruited to look after the boys while Mom and Dad were at the hospital.
She is a super baby - so relaxed and content.
Wendy

