Grinning Ear to Ear by farmreporter
Grinning Ear to Ear

Even having to do the homework chore could not keep the smile off of the face of my youngest grandson as he watched his baby sister in the arms of his father.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Wendy

