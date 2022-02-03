Sign up
Photo 2083
Grinning Ear to Ear
Even having to do the homework chore could not keep the smile off of the face of my youngest grandson as he watched his baby sister in the arms of his father.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3207
photos
157
followers
102
following
571% complete
View this month »
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
3rd February 2022 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
boy
,
bw
,
grandson
