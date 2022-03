On the Road Again

The trip across Canada from Eastern Ontario to Calgary was on bare and dry roads under clear and sunny skies.

We were not as fortunate today. The road from Lake Louise to Jasper was horrid with half of trip traveling on pure ice and the other half on ice / slush mixture.

Hubby did not enjoy driving (I told him I was willing to drive) but I was definitely enjoying the scenery.

All my photos were from the passenger seat since there was no place to pull over.