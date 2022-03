Derrick @delboy207 challenged 'bridges' as this week's Get Pushed challenge ... which is the 500th edition, by the way.This is the Dunvegan bridge that crosses the mighty Peace River.We lived less than 5 miles from this bridge on top of the hill on the north side of the river 20 years ago. And, since we are presently in Grand Prairie we decided to go the extra hour north to grab this shot for the challenge.