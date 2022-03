Calgary Saddle Dome

We are staying at the home of a Calgary Flames fan (which I teasingly call the Calgary Lames)

So, of course he had to take me to the road overlooking the arena where they play.

I did do a fabulous panorama here but my computer is WAAY too old and slow to process it.

(most of my travel pics are pretty much SOOC since I cannot fix them at all)

Here's hoping the computer lasts until we get back home!!)