Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2102
Overlooking Calgary
I really like the way the sunbeam tracks to the lion's eye.
He is in a park over looking Calgary.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3225
photos
157
followers
103
following
575% complete
View this month »
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
5th March 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
lion
,
starburst
JackieR
ace
A laser eyed lion!!
March 6th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful image and I do love the sunburst.
March 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close