Previous
Next
Overlooking Calgary by farmreporter
Photo 2102

Overlooking Calgary

I really like the way the sunbeam tracks to the lion's eye.
He is in a park over looking Calgary.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A laser eyed lion!!
March 6th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful image and I do love the sunburst.
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise