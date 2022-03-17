Album Cover Challenge

A last minute attempt before it closes tomorrow!



Artist: HMS Erin

(HMS Erin was a dreadnought battleship of the Royal Navy, originally ordered under the name Reşadiye by the Ottoman government from the British company Vickers)



Album: Make the Same Mistakes, Only Sooner!

If I had to live my life again, I'd make the same mistakes, only sooner.

Tallulah Bankhead (1903 - 1968)

