Album Cover Challenge by farmreporter
Photo 2109

Album Cover Challenge

A last minute attempt before it closes tomorrow!

Artist: HMS Erin
(HMS Erin was a dreadnought battleship of the Royal Navy, originally ordered under the name Reşadiye by the Ottoman government from the British company Vickers)

Album: Make the Same Mistakes, Only Sooner!
If I had to live my life again, I'd make the same mistakes, only sooner.
Tallulah Bankhead (1903 - 1968)
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
