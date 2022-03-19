Previous
Next
Get Pushed Abstract Again by farmreporter
Photo 2114

Get Pushed Abstract Again

April @aecasey challenged me to do some abstract this week. I am starting to enjoy abstract. I had such a hard time understanding the concept but I have found that it is just a matter of wrapping your head around in a different direction!
This is a plain old kitchen cheese grater with a bit of solarization applied to it in post processing.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love this. I also used to not understand abstract but I’ve learned to really like it. This is very ladybug beetle looking in one way.
March 21st, 2022  
Wendy ace
@pandorasecho
Thank you, Dixie! I think the best thing about abstract is that there are no rules. You can do whatever you want, and say it was what you had planned all along even if it does not turn out!
March 21st, 2022  
Wendy ace
Here is another abstract for you, April @aecasey.
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise