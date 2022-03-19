Get Pushed Abstract Again

April @aecasey challenged me to do some abstract this week. I am starting to enjoy abstract. I had such a hard time understanding the concept but I have found that it is just a matter of wrapping your head around in a different direction!
This is a plain old kitchen cheese grater with a bit of solarization applied to it in post processing.
Thank you, Dixie! I think the best thing about abstract is that there are no rules. You can do whatever you want, and say it was what you had planned all along even if it does not turn out!