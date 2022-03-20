52 Week Challenge - Tools

This week's 52 Week Challenge said: Tools
We all have them, we all use them. Photograph them!
I am also using this for my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey who challenged me to do some abstract this week. I am starting to enjoy abstract. I had such a hard time understanding the concept but I have found that it is just a matter of wrapping your head around in a different direction!
This is a plain old kitchen cheese grater with some little tealights hidden in it to give the back wall a golden glow.