Here's Looking At You, Jonathon

Another for the Jonathon Critchley artist challenge.It isn't until you try to replicate a work by a renowned artist that you realize how much thought and detail the artist has put into the original that makes the original stand out above the rest.Jonathon must have shot this original slightly higher from mine so that the eye level on his horse was higher than the back end of his horse which enabled more emphasis on the eyes and ears of his horse.(or maybe I am just a bit shorter than him!!)It's little details like that that make all the difference in this shot.Info on the challenge can be found here:This is the photo that has inspired this shot.