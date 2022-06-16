Previous
Banff Country by farmreporter
Banff Country

We had a quick trip to Comox, British Columbia (on Vancouver Island) at the end of last week.
As usual, no real time to stop to admire the scenery so another quick drive by shot from the passenger seat!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
Joan Robillard ace
A good drive by photo
June 22nd, 2022  
