Fire in the Field

Hubby and I were doing our traditional drive about discovering new roads in the area when we say black smoke on the horizon.

So naturally, we went to investigate. And - I actually had my camera with me which has not been happening much lately.

This tractor was packing silage when it overheated and caught fire. Both fire departments of the Town of Nanton and the Rural Municipality of Willow Hills came to fight the fire, which took many hours to do.