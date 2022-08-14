Sign up
Photo 2166
Field of Dreams
Tim
@tdaug80
challenged me to do abstract this time around for my get pushed challenge.
Well - this is as far as I got! Not a true abstract, but I saw abstract in the fields and hills during my morning walk with Prince.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
field
abstract
get-pushed-523
Wendy
ace
@tdaug80
Thank you for your challenge, Tim that had just enough of a challenge to get me out with my camera!
I have been neglecting it lately ... but now have two shots in a row taken two days in a row!
August 15th, 2022
Thank you for your challenge, Tim that had just enough of a challenge to get me out with my camera!
I have been neglecting it lately ... but now have two shots in a row taken two days in a row!