Beauty in the Foothills by farmreporter
Photo 2168

Beauty in the Foothills

Mountains are pretty - but the scenery leading up to them is just as awe-inspiring in my mind.
This is the landscape a mere 15 minutes from my new home in Nanton, Alberta.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
Photo Details

