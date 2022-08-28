Jackie R. @30pics4jackiesdiamond asked me to take a black and white minimalist landscape in the style of Michael Kenna or Jonathan Chritchley and inspired by the large landscape of my new home in Nanton, Alberta.
Nanton is just east of the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. It has such interesting landscape. The land looks barren and flat when you look east (it isn’t). But, it has rolling hills fronting the mountains when you look west.
While there are not a lot of trees in our immediate area, you only have to drive west a short distance to be in majestic forest.
This shot is along Highway 520 which is actually a gravel road that travels east from the Cowboy Trail (Highway 22) to Claresholm. It is probably the quietest highway in our area being ignored by the hordes of tourists that keep to the pavement.
Hubby and I went for a drive today, Jackie! What glorious views are there to be had!
And you are so correct. There are a lot of minimalism available.
We went early in the afternoon so the light was not great. We will be doing the same drive sometime in the evening when I can have deeper shadows to better emphasize the hills.