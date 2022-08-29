Previous
Bin There by farmreporter
Photo 2170

Bin There

We drive by these bins often and I find their haphazard arrangement so fascinating.
You see, most bins in this area are laid out in a straight line or otherwise semblance of order. Not these guys!
They were plopped down and there they stayed!
Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
