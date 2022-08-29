Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2170
Bin There
We drive by these bins often and I find their haphazard arrangement so fascinating.
You see, most bins in this area are laid out in a straight line or otherwise semblance of order. Not these guys!
They were plopped down and there they stayed!
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3314
photos
145
followers
101
following
594% complete
View this month »
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
29th August 2022 9:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
alberta
,
bins
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close