Making Good Time by farmreporter
Photo 2174

Making Good Time

Another shot from the High School Rodeo held in Nanton on the weekend.
These teens were a talented bunch with well trained horses. It was obvious that many of them spent significant hours training them.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
