Photo 2174
Making Good Time
Another shot from the High School Rodeo held in Nanton on the weekend.
These teens were a talented bunch with well trained horses. It was obvious that many of them spent significant hours training them.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
7
Life SOOC
NIKON D7200
3rd September 2022 8:28pm
Tags
horse
,
rodeo
,
cowgirl
,
barrel racing
