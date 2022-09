52 Week Challenge - Seasons

Week 36 stated:

It’s Spring or Autumn/Fall depending on where you live. Show us the best (or worst) this season has to offer...

Harvest is in full swing here in Nanton, Alberta and the weather has been most cooperative for the farmers. They are truly appreciating the hot and dry days that dry the crops down so nicely and go as long into the night as they can before the dew hits the ground.