Watching the Peppers Grow

I knew immediately what to do when I saw the lady on the mural peeking out behind the peppers when I bent down to photograph them and it worked!

I was really wishing I could have used this shot as my nifty-fifty sooc shot but there was no way I could get the exposure right with the dark, almost black peppers in the foreground and the bright mural behind.

So - adjusted in post denied me that!