Photo 2182
Smoke Filled the Skies
Smoke from the Jasper fires have been filling the skies the last week or so. The skies start clear in the morning but rapidly turn hazy in the afternoon, which make an eerie glow around the area.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
2
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th September 2022 9:12pm
Privacy
Tags
horses
,
silhouette
,
hazy
Pat Knowles
ace
I can see the lovely layers the smoke gives but not something you want for any other reason. Lovely black horses in there too!
September 12th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
It makes the scene look quite otherworldly. Beautifully captured.
September 12th, 2022
