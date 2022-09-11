Previous
Smoke Filled the Skies by farmreporter
Smoke Filled the Skies

Smoke from the Jasper fires have been filling the skies the last week or so. The skies start clear in the morning but rapidly turn hazy in the afternoon, which make an eerie glow around the area.
11th September 2022

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Pat Knowles
I can see the lovely layers the smoke gives but not something you want for any other reason. Lovely black horses in there too!
September 12th, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
It makes the scene look quite otherworldly. Beautifully captured.
September 12th, 2022  
