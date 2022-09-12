Previous
52 Week Challenge - Opposites by farmreporter
Photo 2183

52 Week Challenge - Opposites

Prickly and soft. That is what thistles are all about!
Their flowers are so soft and then turn into even softer and more delicate seed heads.
But - their stems are so prickly!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details

