52 Week Challenge - Action

The challenge here said: Capture an image full of action this week. You can use a fast shutter speed to freeze motion or a slow shutter speed to blur the action.

This was a fast shutter speed with a relatively wide aperture and I focused on the pole that I knew they would round facing the correct way so that I could get a shot of their face and expression.

Many shots later, and a very heavily cropped shot gave me this.

Yes - trying to catch up on the 52 week challenge by incorporating shots that were not taken in the correct week but were planned to be used for this challenge.

I have been following the challenge and been keeping my eyes open for particular opportunities to fill the empty slots! Hopefully will be able to fill in the proper weeks from here on in.