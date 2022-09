52 Week Challenge - Pretty

I swore I would not use flowers for this particular challenge even though they are pretty.

Flowers are the first thing people think of as pretty but I wanted to be just a bit more original. Sunrises, babies, animals, and even cars can be pretty,

However, this scene with the dappled light and brick wall was just too perfect to pass up.

Taken at the Filberg Garden in Comox, British Columbia.

Such a peaceful place!