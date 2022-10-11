Sign up
Photo 2200
Waiting for the Bus
I found it rather amusing to see all three of these strangers in the very same pose while waiting for their bus.
Yep - taken way back in October.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
phone
,
street
,
bus
