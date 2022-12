House Moving Day

It was a cold day. REALLY COLD.

But friends of ours were having their 'new to them' home moved onto the foundation they had poured on a small patch of ground they have bought despite the weather.

I was asked to record the event.

House moving happens regularly on the prairies where roads are wide and power poles are easy to get around. There is even a term for these homes - RTMs (ready to move).

That house fit through that open gate you can see in the foreground!