Photo 2250
52 Week Challenge - Chair
This humongous chair sits outside the Benson Centre in Cornwall, Ontario.
The summertime finds it full of people climbing in for photo opportunities. No one wants to brave the deep snow and freezing temperatures to do that in the winter!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
snow
,
night
,
red
,
chair
,
wsb-52wc-2023
,
52wc-2023-w8
