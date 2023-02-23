52 Week Challenge - Chair

Previous
Photo 2250

This humongous chair sits outside the Benson Centre in Cornwall, Ontario.
The summertime finds it full of people climbing in for photo opportunities. No one wants to brave the deep snow and freezing temperatures to do that in the winter!
23rd February 2023

